Arcadis to cover employees’ settled status applications

Arcadis has agreed that it will fund all of its EU nationals working in the UK in their application for settled status, to protect their rights after the UK leaves the European Union.

“With the skills gap a very real issue in construction, we don’t want to lose any more vital resources due to Brexit,” a spokesperson said.

Arcadis confirmed that it will be offering financial assistance to all its EU, EEA and Swiss national employees, partners and their child dependents to support any application to acquire settled status and remain in the UK after the expected exit from the EU on 29th March 2019.

Under the terms of the expected EU Settlement Scheme, those eligible for UK immigration status will need to apply for settled status at a cost of £65 per adult and £32.50 per child. Arcadis UK currently employs approximately 280 people born in EU countries and will cover the cost of this application for all 280 employees and their dependents.

UK chief executive Mark Cowlard said: “Our people are integral to the success of our business, and throughout this period of uncertainty our priority has been to provide support and reassurance to all our staff that they will be able to continue to live in the UK and work at Arcadis when the UK leaves the EU.

“As a global business with our people, clients and projects spanning more than 70 countries around the world, we have been closely monitoring and planning for all eventualities during the Brexit negotiation process. We employ more than 4,200 people in the UK, and a key priority as we plan for the future and help mitigate risk is to ensure we’re retaining all the necessary skills that will enable us to take advantage of future opportunities both within and outside the EU. It is our people that truly sit at the heart of this process.”

Human resources director Lucy England added: “We pride ourselves as being a ‘people-first’ organisation, and a key focus on our Brexit planning has been to support our UK-based EU, Swiss and EEA colleagues through this period of uncertainty. Alongside lobbying government, we’re keen our people know we’re committed to securing their future in Arcadis, and we hope the gesture of financial support to obtain settled or pre-settled for themselves, and their family, reflects this.”