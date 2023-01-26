Arcadis to oversee development of Dutch hydrogen network

"Projects such as this are vital when it comes to addressing climate change," said Arcadis CEO Peter Oosterveer.

The announcement follows a decision by the Dutch government in June 2022 to invest over €750m (£???) to develop a national hydrogen network across the Netherlands.

This project is part of a plan to establish a national network of pipelines connecting the five major industrial areas in the Netherlands (Noord, Ijmond, Rijnmond, Zeeland and Limburg) with the hydrogen storage facility at Zuidwending and with neighbouring countries.

The project aims to reuse existing natural gas pipelines wherever possible; Arcadis says that about 85% of the hydrogen network will consist of recycled pipelines. Where this is not possible, new construction will be used.

Arcadis will produce a detailed environmental impact report to include ecological and archaeological studies, as well as the consideration of other factors such as health and safety. Preparatory works are already underway, and it is expected that the project will take up to three years for completion.

The company’s chief executive, Peter Oosterveer, said: “With the impact of the climate crisis accelerating, the supply of clean, safe and secure energy across Europe is more important than ever. The sector plays a crucial role in providing the solutions we need to limit global warming to 1.5°C, critical to our clients and communities alike. Projects such as this are vital when it comes to addressing climate change, and we continue to see great opportunities to strengthen, scale and grow our energy transition solutions to clients not only in the Netherlands, but across our global operations.”

Niels Schallenberg, resilience director for Arcadis in the Netherlands, added: “The start of the hydrogen network in the Netherlands is an important step towards achieving a carbon neutral energy supply in the future. By reusing existing infrastructure as much as possible, the impact on the environment remains limited. This hydrogen network is a relevant part of the energy transition for industry, and we are proud to be working with Gasunie on this crucial project.”

