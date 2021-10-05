Archaeology and construction: new CIRIA guide

Archaeology and construction: good practice guidance (C799) is designed to provide an update on managing an integrated archaeology and construction process.

The new guide reflects technological and methodological advances, as well as changes in UK legislation and planning policy since CIRIA’s last publication on the topic.

It also considers how the planning system expects archaeology to create public benefits in the form of new knowledge about the past, while providing social, economic and environmental gains.

The guide addresses the interfaces between archaeological and construction management plans, demonstrating how archaeology is used to contribute directly to programme and cost efficiencies in a unified safety, health and environment culture, as well as meeting wider performance targets, social value and sustainability goals.

CIRIA says that this book should be of interest to clients, consultants, contractors, developers, project managers, master planners and project design specialists who want to understand the drivers and regulatory requirements for commercial success and social value gains when archaeology is involved.

Co-author Taryn Nixon, principal at Taryn Nixon Heritage Works, said “This guide recognises the vital role of construction and archaeology professionals today in building a sustainable future – a role ingrained in the UK planning process. Mapping the key interfaces between archaeology and construction, it provides a clear framework for managing delivery and quality, from pre-project through to end use. It is full of practical information and step-by-step advice, showing how integrated teams can enhance scheme performance targets, as well as contribute to wider sustainability goals.”

Fellow co-author Christina Holloway, a project manager at Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA), added: “Not only does the guide bring out the commercial benefits of an integrated approach from the earliest stages, it also gives examples of archaeology being used to deliver social, economic and environmental value – something increasingly asked for in tenders.”

To order a copy, see www.ciria.org/c799

