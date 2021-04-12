Architect picked for ‘post-pandemic’ shopping centre revamp

Asset manager Scoop has picked Pod Architects to start the reconfiguration and ‘future-proofing’ of the Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling

The Stirling shopping centre was acquired in December 2020 and provides over 500,000 square feet of retail space, with a total of 90 units. It is home to several anchor tenants including Next, Boots and Primark and lies at the heart of the city.

Non-essential retail is scheduled to reopen its doors at The Thistles Shopping Centre on 26th April, as restrictions are lifted in Scotland.

Pod Architects has been appointed to realise the reconfiguration of vacant spaces, meet operational needs and respond to the changing dynamics affecting all shopping centres.

Scoop is consulting with the city’s key stakeholders to identify Stirling’s main priorities and needs, and to establish how the shopping centre can best cater for the local community’s evolving requirements.

Mark Hewett, director at Scoop, said: “The high-street is expected to take on a very different form post-Covid and we now have an exciting opportunity to shape the future of the Thistles. Future-proofing is vital to ensure primary shopping centres remain relevant and a place where people want to be – they will be about far more than just shopping. We are looking forward to evolving the Thistles Shopping Centre to ensure it remains the beating heart of the city.

“The Thistles Shopping Centre is an important asset for Stirling, and is set to provide benefits for the City and the surrounding community for generations to come.”

Paul Shedden, founder of POD Architects, added: “Over the years the requirements for retail, and shopping centres in particular, have changed as more and more people seek superior shopping experiences to draw them out of their homes. We aim to produce creative and exciting destinations which draw people in. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey with Scoop.”

