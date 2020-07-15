Architects asked to rethink railway stations

Typical small-medium railway station

The contest, run by RIBA Competitions, will provide architects, engineers and designers the chance to leave a lasting legacy on station design, improving the passenger experience.

It asks designers to reimagine small to medium-sized stations – which make up 80% of all those on Britain’s railway (2,000 in total) – so they can better serve the needs of both passengers and their local communities.

Entrants are encouraged to be creative, “address the changing character of our society” and eco-friendly. Designs should be considered for the adaption of existing stations to better meet passenger requirements, or new-build stations.

“Our ambition is to raise the quality of design across the whole rail network as well as responding to the evolving role of infrastructure within communities,” said Anthony Dewar, head of buildings and architecture at Network Rail. “We’re looking forward to welcoming creative and forward-thinking designs which will help us better serve the communities and passengers who rely on our railway.”

Transport minister Chris Heaton-Harris added: “For two centuries the UK has been at the cutting edge of rail innovation, and our forefathers enticed our towns and cities with some of the most iconic and beautiful stations in the world. Harnessing creativity and ambition through competitions like this will help us carry on that great spirit of design that delivers better journeys for passengers.

“This competition will help build the railway of tomorrow, ensuring we continue to modernise and improve our railway, making it welcoming and accessible for all passengers.”

For entry details see www.ribacompetitions.com/reimaginingrailwaystations/ . The closing date for submission of design proposals is 2pm Tuesday 15th September 2020.

