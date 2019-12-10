Ardent director to lead digital drive

Anuj Patel

Anuj Patel joined One Call Hire's marketing team in 2013. In 2015 One Call merged with Fork Rent to become Ardent.

Now given greater responsibility, he is tasked with diversifying Ardent’s revenue streams through digital innovation growing its online capabilities.

“My priority is to develop digital solutions for our customers that enable them to positively impact the performance of their hired in machinery with ease,” he said. “This is a really challenging but exciting time for Ardent Hire and the plant hire industry as a whole. We should be looking to the digital future and finding ways to do things differently and grow our capabilities.”

Group sales director Leigh Webb said: “Anuj is a key part of our digital journey and this is a fantastic opportunity for him to continue to create a compelling, innovative digital strategy at Ardent that will enable us to deliver seamless customer service. We have already shown the industry we work differently. We have been pioneers of technology-led-innovations which has caused quite a stir in the industry. Our priority will always be to work with customers to increase their productivity, reduce cost and reduce risk to their businesses, and we believe the use of technology is paramount in achieving this.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk