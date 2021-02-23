Ardent places £26m Loadall order

Loadalls on their way to Ardent

Ardent’s order spans the compact 525-60 to the 540-200 models, which have reaches of between six and 20 metres.

It has also ordered 25 JCB 3CX backhoe loaders.

If follows a deal in 2019 from Ardent for £75m-worth of JCB machines.

The new JCB machines all come with JCB LiveLink telematics technology, providing real-time feeds to support Ardent’s ‘Site Manager’ digital platform.

Ardent chief financial officer Julian O’Neill said: “Our telehandler fleet is already the largest anywhere in the UK and this substantial investment strengthens our position in the telescopic handler hire sector.”

