  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue February 23 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Ardent places £26m Loadall order

Ardent places £26m Loadall order

8 hours Ardent Hire Solutions has placed a £26m order with dealer Watling JCB for 525 new Loadall telescopic handlers.

Loadalls on their way to Ardent
Loadalls on their way to Ardent

Ardent’s order spans the compact 525-60 to the 540-200 models, which have reaches of between six and 20 metres.

It has also ordered 25 JCB 3CX backhoe loaders.

If follows a deal in 2019 from Ardent for £75m-worth of JCB machines.

The new JCB machines all come with JCB LiveLink telematics technology, providing real-time feeds to support Ardent’s ‘Site Manager’ digital platform.

Ardent chief financial officer Julian O’Neill said: “Our telehandler fleet is already the largest anywhere in the UK and this substantial investment strengthens our position in the telescopic handler hire sector.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »