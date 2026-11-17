Ardent Hire Solutions has placed a £50 million order for more than 500 JCB Loadall telescopic handlers, with deliveries scheduled throughout 2027.

Supplied through dealer Watling JCB, the package spans the Loadall range from the six-metre 525-60 up to the 18-metre 540-180, and includes 540-140 models. The machines are destined for housebuilding, highways, and infrastructure projects across the UK, where Ardent operates six depots stretching from Scotland to Portsmouth and Bristol to Ipswich.

All of the new telehandlers will be fitted with JCB LiveLink telematics alongside the manufacturer's IntelliSense human form recognition system, which JCB states is designed to detect and warn operators of pedestrians working in close proximity to the machines.

Ardent Hire Solutions chief financial officer Julian O'Neill attributed the expenditure to an improving UK construction market. He claims the investment will maintain Ardent's position as a leading specialist rental provider of materials handling, lifting equipment, smart fuel systems, and digital solutions.

Steve Fox, JCB managing director for global major accounts, said the manufacturer was proud of its ongoing relationship with Ardent and noted the confidence the investment demonstrated in the brand.

The deal coincides with the 50th anniversary of Loadall production in 2027, following the rollout of the original JCB 520 in October 1977. JCB reports that it is currently the world's largest producer of telescopic handlers.