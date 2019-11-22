Ardmac under way on 100 Barbirolli revamp

100 Barbirolli Square

The project includes a full Cat A refurbishment of the office block for property investor AEW as well as structural modification to the atrium and eighth floor.

The scheme is designed by architect 5Plus with Savills Project Management, structural engineer Acies and building services engineer MZA.

The project includes the reconfiguration of the existing entrance and reception area, conversion of the basement car park into a new office floor and extending the top floor office and two new roof terraces. The design increases the office space to approximately 150,000 sq ft.

Ardmac is already at work on the project and completion is expected in September 2020.

Ardmac operations director Phil Chadwick said “We are delighted to be working with AEW on the fit out of 100 Barbirolli Square in Manchester. This follows from our earlier works to renovate its sister building, 101 Barbirolli Square. Barbirolli is iconic as part of Manchester’s Skyline and we are proud to work on this project and continue to strengthen our relationship with AEW.”

