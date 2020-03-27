Ardmore shuts the gates

Ardmore projects in the capital now freezing include the restoration and redevelopment of Hornsey Town Hall and the conversion of the Old War Office site in Whitehall into a hotel.

A statement from the company, owned by the Byrne family, said: “As a family business, we understand the importance of ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of all of our staff, their families and friends, and the wider public. For that reason, on Monday 23rd March, we took the decision to suspend construction operations on all of our projects, without exception.

“We would like to thank all of our staff again, for their unwavering dedication and professionalism, as we continue to press ahead with measures that will serve to support them, and our supply chain, throughout this difficult period.

“We would also like to thank all of those clients who have wholeheartedly supported the decision we have made, and we’re all looking forward to having the opportunity to get going again in earnest!”

