Construction News

Thu July 29 2021

Ardmore wins £111m fit-out contract

19 hours Ardmore has won a contract worth £111m for the residential fit-out of the former Whiteleys shopping centre in London’s Bayswater.

The Whiteley - a joint-venture development by Mark and CC Land, with Finchatton acting as development manager - is set to complete in 2023. The project, which has been designed by Foster & Partners, will see Ardmore deliver 139 residences, providing over 300,000 sq ft of space.

In addition to the new homes, The Whiteley will deliver up to 20 new shops, cafes and restaurants, a central public courtyard, a cinema, a gym and a Six Senses hotel and spa with 110 rooms, as well as a social wellness club. All will be set behind a retained and restored Grade II-listed façade.

