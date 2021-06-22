Ardmore wins £111m Whiteleys fit-out

Whiteleys in Bayswater

The Whiteley is a joint-venture development by Mark (formerly Meyer Bergman) and Hong Kong’s CC Land, with Finchatton acting as development manager. It is set to complete in 2023.

The £111m fit-out contract will see Ardmore deliver 139 luxury flats, providing over 300,000 sq ft of residential space.

Ardmore’s fit-out is part of a £400m redevelopment, for which Laing O’Rourke is main contractor, having been appointed last year.

Designed by architect Foster & Partners, the new Whiteleys will have 20 new shops, cafes and restaurants, a central public courtyard, a cinema, a gym and a hotel, as well as the apartments, all set behind a retained and restored Grade II-listed façade.

Laing O’Rourke is making 4,000 pre-cast concrete items for the scheme

Ardmore director James Byrne said: “We are thrilled to be appointed to deliver the residential fit-out package at The Whiteley, which adds to our exceptional portfolio of luxury residential schemes in London.”

Construction has already started on the main works, with fit-out works scheduled to complete for 2023.

