Ardmore wins £80m Canada Water contract

Project Light is a new development at Canada Water in Rotherhithe

Project Light is a mixed-use development at Canada Water in the London Borough of Southwark, with 1,030 new homes and a range of commercial and community uses across a seven acre site.

The site is next to Canada Water underground station and the dock, between London Bridge and Canary Wharf on the south side of the River Thames.

The development will also include 150,000 sqft of retail and commercial space, including a cinema, bars, restaurants, office space and a 100,000 sqft Decathlon sporting goods store. Plans also show a community sports facility and health centre as well as landscaped gardens, walkways and cycle paths, with a new waterside town square.

Rising up to 18 storeys, phase one of the development includes 234 apartments for private rent and the Decathlon store with basement car park. The store occupies the lower levels of the building with an outdoor multi-use-games-area situated on the podium level. There are four residential cores at higher level surrounding a landscaped courtyard.

Ardmore will use a post-tensioned structural solution to provide the spans required by the Decathlon store on the ground floor. Ardmore will construct the store to shell and core, ready for fit out by Decathlon, before mounting tower cranes on the roof to enable the store to trade while Ardmore completes the building above it.

Ardmore development director Chris Langdon said: “We are thrilled to have been selected for the first phase of Project Light, which promises to be a landmark development for Canada Water. I am delighted to build on our excellent relationship with Notting Hill Housing, and I am looking forward to working with Sellar Developments to help transform another part of London.”

Notting Hill Housing group development director John Hughes said: “The award of this build contract to Ardmore represents a significant milestone in the development of this major town centre site at Canada Water. We look forward to delivering a high quality development which will positively contribute to the regeneration of the area.”

CGI of the Carrington Street scheme

Elsewhere in London, Ardmore has officially started on site to construct a landmark mixed-use scheme as part of the redevelopment of the former Carrington Street NCP car park in Mayfair.

On this project, Ardmore will build 30 super-prime apartments with luxurious private amenities, a 2,400 sqm art gallery and 5,000 sqm of high specification office and commercial space.

The redevelopment includes two blocks of up to eight storeys, formed in both concrete and steel frames, linked by three-storey basement, requiring 30,000 cubic metres of bulk excavation. The blocks are clad in a mix of traditional masonry and pre-cast stone.

Ardmore, who were appointed earlier this year, have been overseeing the completion of a demolition and enabling works package carried out by McGee.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk