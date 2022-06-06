Argyll & Bute sets out infrastructure plan

Rothesay harbour will benefit from the investment

The programme of initiatives planned by the council’s Environment, Development & Infrastructure (EDI) Committee will be funded both by the council and its partners.

Included in a range of roads and infrastructure developments for 2022-2023 are:

£5.4m in improvements to bridges providing essential links between Argyll and Bute communities;

£155,000 to carry out upgrading on dozens of playparks across the region;

A £15.2m scheme to provide flood protection to Campbeltown, supporting local businesses and protecting the investments in the town;

£900,000 to deliver an upgraded pontoon facility at Rothesay harbour, as part of plans to unlock the potential of the marine tourism sector.

In addition, an package of council-funded developments is also planned for the coming year including an £8m programme of improvements to the road network, more than £10m investment in various marine projects, a £1m scheme to repair storm damage to Bute’s sea wall and the final phase of the plan to replace all streetlights across the region with energy efficient LEDs.

A report to the committee touched on the scale of demand for investment in Argyll and Bute’s infrastructure and so the need to attract external funding to the area. Demands on the council’s Roads & Infrastructure Service alone include maintaining a 2,300km road network, and 10,500km of public footway, running 39 piers and harbours, four ferry services and nearly 15,000 streetlights.

Councillor Andrew Kain, policy lead for roads and transport, said: “Argyll and Bute covers a huge geographic area – the second-largest council area in Scotland and the highest number of inhabited islands. The sheer scale of operations that council teams manage is therefore considerable. This progress report is a reminder of that, and of the importance of additional, external funding for the area.

“Our roads and infrastructure team is responsible for a vast range of assets and services, crucial to the smooth running of our local communities and to the area’s economic wellbeing.

“Despite the challenges of the last two years, a great deal has been delivered already in terms of managing, maintaining and improving our key infrastructure. I look forward to seeing progress in these additional projects which will deliver further benefits for residents and visitors to Argyll and Bute.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk