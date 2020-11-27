Argyll & Bute targets 900 new homes

The Strategic Housing Investment Plan 2021/22 – 2025 covers investment priorities for affordable housing, how priorities will be delivered, the resources required and the role of key partners.

Councillor Robin Currie, leader of Argyll & Bute Council, said: “We are committed to delivering local affordable housing across Argyll and Bute. Not only will housing help our communities thrive, it will generate additional investment in the local economy by supporting jobs including new apprenticeships in the construction sector.

“Building critical infrastructure including affordable housing will help the area attract and retain residents and local business laying the foundations for future generations.”

In 2019/20, the council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan delivered 75 new affordable homes. The latest SHIP identifies potential for around 137 units to be completed in 2020/21 and over 900 additional homes to be completed or approved in subsequent years.

The housing strategy will be submitted to the Scottish government in December.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk