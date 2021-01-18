Army estates chief crosses to private sector

Brigadier Jim Crawford

Ramboll works for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation and the Foreign Commonwealth Development office, as well as the Falkland Islands government.

Jim Crawford joins Ramboll following a 30-plus year career in the British army. He was most recently head of infrastructure and estate strategy, UK Strategic Command. In this role he oversaw a £300m facilities management budget and £150m a year of capital works.

“Jim is an accomplished leader and brings a wealth of expertise and experience that will support us in delivering on our ambitions in the defence and public sector,” said Andrew Henderson, Ramboll’s head of buildings in the UK. “Jim’s knowledge, project and programme experience, coupled with his technical background as a chartered engineer and fellow of both the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and Institution of Royal Engineers will undoubtedly support us in our growth ambitions.”

Brigadier Crawford said: “I’m delighted to be joining Ramboll during these challenging times for our industry and nation. It is clear to me that engineering and infrastructure is going to be at the forefront of the recovery, and I am looking forward to taking on this challenge with the team”.

