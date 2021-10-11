Arrests made following fatal building collapse in Georgia

Nine people died in the collapse of the residential building in Batumi. Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said that search and rescue operations are now over and that investigations are under way.

Three people have been detained in connection with the collapse: the owner of the first-floor apartment and two people hired out to carry out construction and renovation works in the apartment. “Under the direction of the apartment owner and in gross violation of safety rules, construction and renovation works were carried out in the apartment, which led to the collapse of one of the entrances of the apartment building on October 8 the current year,” said a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The committed crime envisages from two to 10 years of imprisonment, said the ministry.

Minister of internal affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri said: “First of all, I would like to express my condolences to the families of the diseased. It is a very difficult situation. Nine people are dead and I would like to offer my condolences to everyone. Yesterday was the hardest day just like today. We have just found the body of the ninth victim.

“We assume that no one is missing at the moment and therefore, search activities will be suspended. There are three minors among the diseased persons.

Up to 400 firefighters and rescuers worked with representatives of various police units during the 29-hour search-and-rescue operation at the site of the collapse.

