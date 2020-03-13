Artelia snaps up heritage specialist

Mark Day (left) and Gary Newport

Birmingham-based Austin Newport has 25 staff and specialises in the recovery of damaged historic buildings.

Originally formed as a chartered quantity surveying practice by John Austin and Gary Newport in 1986, it has since worked on more than 1,000 heritage building projects. It was recently appointed to work on projects at St Bart’s Hospital, Blenheim Palace and the Houses of Parliament.

Artelia UK is part of a French multi-disciplinary consultancy, engineering and project management group with nearly 6,000 employees across 30 countries.

Mark Day, managing director of Artelia UK, said: “Austin Newport Group is a hugely respected and well-established business within what is a highly complex and specialised field. The company has developed a strong client portfolio, built largely on its reputation for service excellence and the experience, knowledge and capability of its people. This acquisition will enable Artelia UK to integrate a full range of professional services in the historic sector, with a Birmingham office giving us access to untapped markets in the midlands and the north.”

Gary Newport, founder and managing director of Austin Newport Group, said: “To be part of a much larger international business is an exciting opportunity, with a shared culture and ethos that offers enhanced career opportunities to our people. Artelia is a recognised global brand that will enhance our credibility and depth, and provide an improved service offering to our clients. A London base will ensure that we are in close proximity to major loss adjusters, insurers and other important clients and provides a stronger platform from which to grow.”

