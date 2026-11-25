The centre will house new vocational classrooms and a permanent home for the Saltaire Collection. Martin Watson, managing director of Artium Construction, said: "It is not often a contractor is trusted to build in a World Heritage Site, and we do not take that lightly.

"Saltaire was built to last by people who cared about quality and about education. The James Roberts Centre carries both forward, with new classrooms for the College's students and a permanent home for the Saltaire Collection."

The centre on Caroline Street will give the College new vocational teaching facilities. It will also house the Saltaire Collection, thousands of photographs, documents and artefacts chronicling the history of Saltaire, which is currently kept in limited exhibition and storage space with restricted public access.

The centre, previously known as the Community, Arts, Heritage & Future Tech Hub, is named after Sir James Roberts, the former mill owner and philanthropist who played an important role in Saltaire's history.

Jamie Roberts, his great-great-grandson, said: "It is fantastic that this important collection will now get the home that it deserves."

The project is funded by £6.26 million from the Government's Local Regeneration Fund and £200,000 from Bradford Council's Community Infrastructure Levy.