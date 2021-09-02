Arup and WSP picked for Californian rail programme

California’s Bay Area Rapid Transit (Bart) has selected the JV for the Link21 programme, which is led by Bart and the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA). The multi-project initiative aims to transform the passenger rail network in Northern California’s 21-county ‘megaregion’ into a better-connected system that is both faster and more integrated. The region is home to 12.7 million people.

As part of the program, Arup/WSP JV will be performing planning and engineering services for Link21’s New Transbay Rail Crossing, which will connect Oakland and San Francisco through a new rail service across the San Francisco Bay. The New Transbay Rail Crossing is intended to help address the high levels of congestion in the existing Transbay corridor, as well as provide a direct connection for regional rail riders.

It aims provide a safe, efficient, equitable, affordable and reliable means of travel for the 12.7 million people living in the ‘megaregion – expanding access to jobs and housing while improving air quality and increasing capacity. A framework to promote equity for all populations and communities is also interwoven throughout all aspects of the program.

“We look forward to having the expertise provided by Arup/WSP JV help us on such a transformational programme,” said Link21 program manager Sadie Graham.

