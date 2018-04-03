Arup appoints new chair for Australasia

The former group leader for Arup’s infrastructure practice has been appointed as the firm’s new chair in Australasia.

Peter Chamley has over 35 years’ experience in leading major projects across the UK, Europe, Australasia, East Asia and the USA. His recent schemes include Crossrail and HS2 in the UK and Second Avenue Subway in New York, USA.

Arup said that Chamley joins the region – which includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia – at an opportune time. All governments in the region have made significant commitments to new, transformative transport infrastructure.

The prospect of leading the Australasia region, is an exciting one, particularly with so much current activity in the public and private sector, said Chamley. “Arup is well placed to take advantage of the opportunity to influence not just the built environment, but also how people experience their cities, while helping these cities to be more vibrant, safe, smart and resilient.”

Chamley will be based in Melbourne, and will spend the first few months of his role travelling around the region. He takes over as chair from Peter Bailey, who has moved into the role of group director of sustainable development, and will help to align Arup’s business with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Bailey said: “In my new role I will be bringing all of our experts together, leveraging our long standing relationships and work with organisations like The C40 Climate Leadership Group, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. But also helping to tell more of our Arup international development and community engagement stories – the important work we support with RedR, WaterAid, Habitat for Humanity, and many others. It will be a great opportunity to collaborate more closely with some of the world’s most influential and socially important NGOs and organisations.”