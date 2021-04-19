Arup backs circular construction plan

The agreement is with Madaster, an online platform already operating in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Norway.

The system helps real estate and infrastructure businesses develop detailed ‘material passports’ for an asset, including information regarding the quality, origin and location of each material in a building or structure. The idea is to provide materials with an identity beyond their current use.

The database is designed to provides owners and asset managers with data insights into the material, circular and financial residual value of raw materials, extending their lifecycle and helping materials retain their highest value during reuse.

Arup’s partnership with Madaster Germany will support the platform as it enters into further discussions with banks, architects, developers, construction companies and asset managers to expand its network.

Material databases will help unlock the transition towards a circular construction industry in Europe, said Arup’s research and innovation leader in Europe, Jan Wurm. “Capturing the value of materials present in an asset through a material passport is a key enabler for circular buildings and infrastructure assets,” he said.

Arup Europe foresight lead Martin Pauli said: “We believe that materials databases are one of the pillars to unlock the transition towards a more circular construction economy, so we are really pleased to partner with Madaster in Germany. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with a range of industry stakeholders and help our clients on their journey towards sustainability.”

A range of other partners have also joined Madaster in its efforts in Germany, including Drees & Sommer, Interboden, Edge Deutschland, Assiduus Development, Commerz Real, Kondor Wessels and Buwog/Vonovia.

