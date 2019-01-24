Arup names next chairman

Alan Belfield

Alan Belfield is currently chief operating officer and previously led Arup’s operations across the UK, Middle East and Africa.

Dr Belfield succeeds Gregory Hodkinson who completes his five-year term on 31st March 2019, the maximum tenure for chairman of the employee-owned company.

Tristram Carfrae has been reappointed deputy chairman for a further three-year term.

Arup has 15,000 employees around the world and turns over £1.6bn a year in fees.

Dr Belfield said: “It is a huge honour to be appointed the next chairman of Arup. I have worked in the firm for over 25 years, so I know what an amazingly talented group of people we have. In these uncertain political and economic times, our work and our values have never mattered more. Along with my colleagues, I look forward to working with our clients all around the world on projects that make a real difference to people’s lives.”