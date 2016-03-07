Arup picked for Hong Kong smart city project

The project is part of the HK government’s strategy to develop Hong Kong into a leading digital city. It will seek ways to transform Kowloon East, an old district including the decommissioned Kai Tak Airport and the surrounding industrial areas, into a new central business district to support economic growth and strengthen the city’s global competitiveness.

As the lead consultant of the 18-month feasibility study, Arup’s tasks include formulating a smart city framework, proof-of-concept trials, the implementation strategy and the business model. It will also be advising on a centralised digital infrastructure and cyber security to support ‘internet of things’ and ‘big data’ applications. The team will be supported by IT specialists including IBM and Ericsson.

