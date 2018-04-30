Arup teams up to improve journey planning

Arup’s Irish office has entered into an agreement with a Finnish company, MaaS Global, to develop services to improve the planning of journeys.

It will provide consultancy services related to the development and deployment of ‘Mobility as a Service’ (MaaS). MaaS is seen as having the potential to transform commuters’ lives and reduce the over-reliance on private car ownership by combining all available options to plan the most efficient route to get people to their destinations. MaaS Global’s mobile app, Whim, is already a in use in Helsinki and the company believes it has the potential to transform the mobility options of cities worldwide.

“We are delighted to have a company of Arup’s reputation providing consultancy services for MaaS Global. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for both companies to work together in developing and making MaaS a global reality.” said MaaS Global CEO and founder Sampo Hietanen.

The agreement calls for Arup to represent MaaS Global’s interests in identifying suitable cities for the deployment of MaaS and researching where MaaS Global can most effectively enter into negotiations with transport providers.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with the author of the Mobility as a Service concept and the world’s first MaaS operator,” said David O’Keeffe, director and digital services leader for Arup in Ireland. “Our collaboration will assist MaaS Global in achieving a level of mobility that rivals the convenience offered by the private car, in as many cities as possible throughout the world. We will combine our expertise in transport systems with our relationships and knowledge of a wide range of cities to facilitate MaaS Global’s focus for expansion.”

The initial phase of work involves Arup undertaking screenings of cities for MaaS readiness with a view to identifying and assisting cities in making MaaS a reality.