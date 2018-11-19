Arup to carry out planning of Sydney’s new airport

It was appointed to the role on the Western Sydney Airport project following a competitive procurement process.

In addition, three contracting teams have been shortlisted for the first bulk earthworks package on the project.

Minister for finance Mathias Cormann said that Arup has a strong track record in planning and building major infrastructure, both in Australia and across the world. “They’ve been working in various capacities on huge infrastructure projects including Optus Stadium in Perth, Brisbane’s new international cruise terminal, as well as projects at Melbourne and Perth airports,” said Cormann. “As airport planner, the Arup team will work closely with Western Sydney Airport to develop an overarching plan and functionality design for airside and landside facilities.”

Minister for cities, urban infrastructure and population Alan Tudge said early planning will be key to unlocking the airport’s potential in terms of job creation and new export opportunities. “Western Sydney Airport has been projected to support 11,000 jobs during construction and a further 28,000 in the first five years of operation,” he said.

Functional planning for the airport to develop the architectural design of the terminal and other airport buildings will be delivered under a separate contract that is yet to be procured.

In addition, Western Sydney Airport has released requests for tender to three organisations for the first bulk earthworks package for airport construction, following an expressions of interest phase:

CPB Contractors and Lendlease joint venture;

Ferrovial Agroman and QH & M Birt joint venture;

Salini Impreglio.

“The first bulk earthworks contract is to level the northern half of the 1,780-hectare site, which involves moving around 11 million cubic metres of earth,” he said.

The northern half of the site will be the location of the first 3.7km. A second runway is expected to be required in the 2050s.

The contract for the first bulk earthworks package is expected to be awarded in mid-2019. The four remaining major works packages will be released to the market progressively and cover a range of work, including earthwork on the southern half of the site and construction of the terminal, runways, car parks and supporting buildings.