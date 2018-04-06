JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Fri April 06 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » International » Arup to promote smart cities in China » published 6 Apr 2018

Arup to promote smart cities in China

Arup has signed agreements with BRE and the Smart City Development Alliance (SCDA) to promote the development of sustainable and smart cities in China.

Under the collaboration agreement with BRE, Arup will link with the UK-based international research institute to promote BREEAM standards and support its training in China. The two will also work together on strategic research into eco-cities and urban sustainability, green building design, consultancy and innovation, as well as digital management for construction safety.

The other memorandum of understanding will see Arup join SCDA to foster collaboration and lead smart city development across the globe. Both parties will explore and unlock opportunities under China’s massive ‘Belt & Road’ international development initiative.

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 6 Apr 2018 (last updated on 6 Apr 2018).

More News Channels