News » International » Arup to promote smart cities in China » published 6 Apr 2018
Arup to promote smart cities in China
Arup has signed agreements with BRE and the Smart City Development Alliance (SCDA) to promote the development of sustainable and smart cities in China.
Under the collaboration agreement with BRE, Arup will link with the UK-based international research institute to promote BREEAM standards and support its training in China. The two will also work together on strategic research into eco-cities and urban sustainability, green building design, consultancy and innovation, as well as digital management for construction safety.
The other memorandum of understanding will see Arup join SCDA to foster collaboration and lead smart city development across the globe. Both parties will explore and unlock opportunities under China’s massive ‘Belt & Road’ international development initiative.
