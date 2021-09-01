Arup wins $7m Australian design contract

Minister for regional transport and roads Paul Toole announced that Arup will partner with Transport for NSW to deliver the design work for the widening under a contract worth AU$7m (£3.7m)

“Getting the design right is an important step in the Pilliga widening project which will improve travel times and provide safer and more reliable journeys for all road users travelling the state’s longest highway,” said Toole. “Widening the highway will include a one-metre-wide centre line and flatter slopes on the embankments either side of the highway, to make it safer for everyone.”

Member of the legislative council Sam Farraway said Arup will also manage field survey, geotechnical testing and the environmental assessment for the project. “Up to 50 jobs will be supported during this phase of the project, which is expected to take about 29 months to complete,” he said.

Field survey work is expected to take place over the next six months.

