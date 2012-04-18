Arup wins Pacific Highway work

The project involves the upgrade and duplication of the Pacific Highway between Woolgoolga and Glenugie. NSW roads minister Duncan Gay confirmed that contracts have also been awarded for geotechnical investigations to assess the physical properties of the soil and rock beneath the route of the new Pacific Highway.

Carr & Associates will perform the work on the Woolgoolga to Glenugie section and a joint venture of Coffey and GHD has won the contract for the Glenugie to Devils Pulpit section. Arup together with Golder Associates will be responsible for the section between Devils Pulpit and Ballina.

The Woolgoolga to Glenugie Upgrade is scheduled to be completed by late 2016 and will duplicate 31km of highway, install a new interchange, erect and build new overpasses.

