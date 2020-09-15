As one Leeds construction company disappears, another emerges

Former APP commerical director John White has set up JW-G Construction [image Simon Vine Photography/www.sv-photography.co.uk]

Leeds-based JW-G Construction was incorporated in May 2020 by former APP Construction commercial director John White, with backing from Tracy Shepherd’s Galaxy Insulation.

Several other APP staff are on board at JW-G, including contracts manager Darren Daw, site manager Hedley Stirk and surveyor Ben Wright.

Meanwhile shareholders of APP Construction meet this week to confirm plans to put the business into liquidation. Creditors will then meet virtually, at 10.15am on Friday 18th September, by video conferencing platform, to approve the approve the appointment of the proposed liquidator, Peter O'Hara of O’Hara & Co.

APP had made its name in recent years building car showrooms and dealerships mostly, turning over £22m in 2019.

JW-G Construction’s life begins in earnest this week with work starting on the redevelopment of A12 Interchange Park, near Colchester. Investment company Urban Logistics REIT has appointed JW-G Construction as main contractor for the phased development of the existing and new build units to create a modern, prime distribution centre serving the south east. Completion is scheduled for summer 2021.

The site was previously home to CF Andersen Timber Products, a 150-year-old importer and distributor, until it closed in 2015. During the 1970s the family business which was originally based in Islington acquired the site to store bulk stocks from Canada and Scandinavia.

JW-G Construction managing director John White, who left APP in May, said: “We are delighted Urban Logistics has chosen to work with us on this project, which will further boost its portfolio of properties to meet the rapid growth in parcel deliveries particularly since Covid-19.”

A12 Interchange Park in Colchester

