Ashcourt’s first crane, a Liebherr LTM 1060-3.1

Ashcourt’s plant hire division already has a fleet of digger, dozer, dumpers, loaders, and telehandlers. Now it has bought a new Liebherr LTM 1060-3.1 mobile crane, a three-axle machine rated at 60-tonnes capacity.

Business development manager Emily Summerson said: “We are very excited to launch our crane-hire division. We feel that the standard of product manufactured by Liebherr is superior to their competitors in the market and we are very pleased with the LTM 1060-3.1 mobile crane.”