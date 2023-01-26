Ask picks Bam for £105m First Street expansion

The office block planned for Plot 9a on First Street

Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) has invested £105m to forward fund the 130,900 sq ft office block.

Plot 9a on the First Street estate is being brought forward by lead developer Ask and its joint venture partner, The Richardson Family.

The Government Property Agency (GPA) has taken a 25-year lease on the entire building, which will accommodate around 2,500 civil servants.

The building has been designed to be rated as BREEAM Excellent and be net zero carbon in operation.

Ask Real Estate managing director John Hughes said: “Having worked with Bam for a number of years, they have become a trusted contractor partner for us and this appointment continues our positive relationship.”

Bam northwest regional director Ian Fleming added: “The ‘holy grail’ in the construction sector, which enables gold standard collaboration, is the early involvement between all the parties and in particular, developer and contractor. This pre-construction phase is where problems get identified and solved, partnerships are forged, and ideas and solutions realised that add value to a scheme and guide it to success.

“That’s our experience of working with Ask – it means our ability to enhance the sustainability and social value of how we work and what a scheme can achieve is improved. I know that the great challenges of a scheme like this can be met through the innovation and creativity our partnerships will bring.”

The First Street masterplan – tap/click on image to enlarge

