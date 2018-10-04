Ask unveils plans for Deansgate tower block

The design team is led by SimpsonHaugh Architects

Plans were unveiled at a public exhibition yesterday for a high-rise at 325-327 Deansgate, representing the next phase of development at the southern gateway to the city centre. It would house a 310-room Staycity aparthotel.

This is Ask’s second development around the Deansgate transportation hub, following the grant of planning permission for Viadux in 2017, a mixed use scheme of flats and offices.

The design team is led by SimpsonHaugh Architects, with Stephen Levrant Heritage Architecture, and Planit-IE.

Ask is aiming to submit a planning application in November, start construction by June 2019 and open in 2021.