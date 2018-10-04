BibbyBibby
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu October 04 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Ask unveils plans for Deansgate tower block

Ask unveils plans for Deansgate tower block

14 hours Developer Ask Real Estate is seeking planning permission for the construction of a 21-storey tower block in the Deansgate area of Manchester.

The design team is led by SimpsonHaugh Architects
The design team is led by SimpsonHaugh Architects

Plans were unveiled at a public exhibition yesterday for a high-rise at 325-327 Deansgate, representing the next phase of development at the southern gateway to the city centre. It would house a 310-room Staycity aparthotel.

This is Ask’s second development around the Deansgate transportation hub, following the grant of planning permission for Viadux in 2017, a mixed use scheme of flats and offices.

The design team is led by SimpsonHaugh Architects, with Stephen Levrant Heritage Architecture, and Planit-IE.

Ask is aiming to submit a planning application in November, start construction by June 2019 and open in 2021.

More News Channels