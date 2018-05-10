Astaldi confirms discussions with potential partners

Astaldi has confirmed that it is in advanced negotiations with new potential partners as part of its capital and financial strengthening plan.

The company said also interested in creating industrial synergies.

The confirmation came at the request of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (Consob) - the authority responsible for regulating the Italian securities market – following press reports. The company's share price has increased over 10% following the rumours.

The agreements with the new potential partners will be examined at a company board meeting which will take place in the next days. Astaldi will provide information to the market after the board meeting’s decisions.