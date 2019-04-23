TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Wed April 24 2019

  News
  International
  3. Atkins and Ramboll picked for Sweden’s first high-speed railway

Atkins and Ramboll picked for Sweden’s first high-speed railway

21 hours The Swedish Transport Administration, Trafikverket, has appointed a partnership of Atkins and Ramboll to develop plans for the country’s first high-speed mainline railway.

The SEK54bn (£4.5bn) scheme – which is expected to become fully operational in 2035 – is intended to reduce journey times, increase capacity across the network and act a catalyst for regional economic growth.

Atkins and Ramboll will provide a range of services over the next five years to plan and design the Linköping city section of the 160km East Link project, a high-speed line running from just outside Stockholm to southern Sweden.

The line is the first of three proposed rail mainlines that will connect to form a 440km high-speed railway linking the major cities of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.

Atkins, which has a team of around 450 based in Sweden, is delivering a railway plan, localisation investigation, environmental impact assessment, basic design and a basis for environmental testing to assist Trafikverket’s application to take the scheme forward. Johannes Erlandsson, CEO for SNC-Lavalin´s Atkins business in Sweden, said: “The East Link represents the start of Sweden’s most important infrastructure project in modern times and will lay the foundations for a sustainable high-speed rail solution that will benefit the whole country.”

Anna Forslund, client director at Ramboll, said: "Together with the Swedish Transport Administration and Atkins, we will find a good solution for how the railway will run through Linköping and ensure a good interaction with the city of Linköping’s development plans.  Integration with the surrounding environment is an important piece of the puzzle for this project. Together we will make railway history."

