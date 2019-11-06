Atkins appoints design director for the Middle East

Atkins' projects in the Middle East include the Dubai Metro

He will be based in the United Arab Emirates and will focus on expanding Atkins’ design and architecture business and capitalising on regional growth potential.

“Over the past 50 years, Atkins has established a proven track record of designing some of the region’s most iconic projects ranging from full-scale communities to individual buildings that blend aesthetic and functional elements, while promoting human interaction and sustainable impact,” said Adrian Lindon, managing director, design and engineering, Atkins Middle East & Africa. “Bringing a wealth of experience in design and architecture, Edward will play a key role in supporting our business strategy focused on delivering high quality services to our clients across the region, as well as driving growth opportunities in key markets.”

McIntosh has 16 years of experience leading international architectural design teams and projects in the sports, commercial, retail, residential and hospitality markets in South America, UK, China and South East Asia. He started his career in Ecuador where he delivered several commercial and hospitality projects incorporating low-carbon construction materials. Through this work, he received a Fulbright Scholarship to continue his studies at Columbia University in New York. He then worked for six years at Populous in London where he ed the design of more than two dozen arena, stadia and sports masterplan projects. He also led the Grimshaw’s South East Asia design team focusing on retail, hospitality, workplace, transit-oriented development and sports projects.

