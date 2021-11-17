Atkins appoints new Middle East director

Tribe, who previously spent 18 years at Atkins before joining CallisonRTKL in 2014, also leads the company’s global technical network in master planning, urbanisation and cities.

Tribe has 26 years of experience across the UK, Asia, Middle East, and Africa regions. Previously, he was the managing principal for the Dubai Studio and global lead for planning, landscape and urban design at architecture firm CallisonRTKL. Before joining CallisonRTKL in 2014, he spent 18 years at Atkins departing as the international master planning & urban design director, splitting his time between the UAE and the UK. His portfolio of projects includes the New Jeddah Downtown and KAAR Gateway development in Saudi Arabia, the Grove mixed-use development and Dubai Creek Harbour master plan in the UAE.

“With over 50 years’ presence in the Middle East, Atkins has a proven record in delivering some of the region’s most iconic and complex projects,” said Campbell Gray, CEO, Atkins, Middle East & Africa. “Strengthening our planning, design, and engineering business is key to meet the region’s growing needs and help countries achieve their national visions and net zero targets. With his deep knowledge of the business and the region, Matthew will play a pivotal role in enabling, delivering and most importantly adding demonstrable value to our clients’ programs and portfolios.”

“I’m excited to re-join Atkins and be part of shaping its strategic growth plans both globally and in the Middle East,” said Tribe. “The industry is going through a significant transformation where embedding human-centric design practices and adopting sustainable and data-driven solutions will be key to tackle current and future challenges and harness opportunities for growth on the long-term.”

