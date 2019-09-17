Atkins appoints team for Middle East business expansion

Atkins projects in the UAE include the Dubai Metro

The new appointments were made across its design and engineering, Faithful & Gould and Atkins Acuity businesses.

Johan Hesselsøe has been appointed managing director, Middle East and Africa, to lead the integrated project and programme management services business under the Faithful & Gould brand, with a mandate to grow the business with existing and new clients. Prior to his new role, he was managing director of Atkins Acuity for over three years. Hesselsøe has more than 12 years’ experience in the Middle East and worked with McKinsey for 10 years before joining the company.

Kathleen McGrail has been promoted to managing director, Middle East and Africa at Atkins Acuity after eight years in roles growing and developing the Acuity business. She will oversee the Atkins advisory business, which includes strategic, financing and technical consulting. She has over 20 years of experience in transformation, programme and change management which she has applied on a number of infrastructure projects across the Gulf Cooperation Council. Prior to joining Atkins, she worked for five years within Deloitte’s Program Leadership consulting practice.

Shadi Jebreel has been appointed country director, UAE, at Atkins’ design and engineering business. He has been with the company for 11 years; initially in the UK and then in the UAE for the past eight years. He previously held the role of civil, infrastructure and transportation market director, working with clients such as Dubai Airports and the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk