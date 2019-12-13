Atkins expands in Ireland

The office in Dundalk joins established ones in Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Galway. Atkins’ Ireland business has doubled in size over the last five years and now employs over 250 staff, who are adding to a project portfolio that includes Ireland West Airport, Ryanair’s new Dublin Campus and numerous projects in the water sector.

Justin Norman, managing director of Atkins’ Ireland business, said: “Dundalk will be an important part of our office network in Ireland, where we are strengthening our very strong multi-disciplinary capability which embraces the very latest technology and new ways of working. As we continue to grow our business, we remain focussed on increasing our workforce and broadening our client base across our core markets.”

At present, Atkins is working on several projects in the Dundalk area including the Road Safety Authority Driver’s Test Centre for the Office of Public Works and the refurbishment and extension of Dundalk Institute of Technology.

