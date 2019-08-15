Atkins JV picked for $1.9bn Puerto Rico housing rebuild

Puerto Rico Department of Housing (PRDOH) has selected the team made up of Atkins Caribe and Tidal Basin Caribe for the project, which is in support of the Puerto Rico Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) programme. The grant funds will be used to assist Puerto Rican residents still recovering from the residential damage caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria, which struck the island in September 2017.

Alliance for the Recovery of Puerto Rico (Recovery Alliance) will assist the PRDOH with implementing and administering up to US$1.9bn in Housing CDBG-DR disaster recovery programsme, including the Single-Family Housing Repair, Reconstruction or Relocation programme and the Housing Counseling programs. The contract value is estimated at US$22.7m.

“Hurricanes Irma and Maria were among the worst in the history of the Caribbean, causing widespread damage and upending the lives of tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans,” said Atkins federal business unit director JR Steele. “Our team brings a history of proven performance on large recovery programmes in Puerto Rico, and we understand the importance of getting citizens back into homes that are habitable, functional and resilient.”

CDBG-DR funds are appropriated by the US Congress and administered by the Department of Housing & Urban Development to help cities, counties, states and territories recover from disasters.

