Atkins names new engineering boss for Middle East and Africa

Grant Porter, who is based in the Middle East, will oversee current projects as well as being tasked with driving future growth in the region.

“Over the past 10 years, Mr Porter has played an integral role in growing our regional business presence as part of the senior leadership team, and recently as chief operating officer,” said Nick Roberts, president of the engineering, design and project management business. “As CEO, he will continue to drive our growth strategy and cement our regional footprint that has spanned over 50 years.”

Porter has over 26 years of international and regional experience in professional services, construction and project management across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia. He joined Atkins in the Middle East in 2009 as regional finance director, then subsequently as chief operating officer before stepping into the CEO role. Previously, he held the position of regional finance director at Hyder Consulting (now Arcadis) in the Middle East, and worked in finance positions with KPMG and IBM in the United Kingdom. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from University of Stirling, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Reporting to Grant Porter, Adrian Lindon is appointed managing director of the design and engineering business.