Atkins to plan transport links to new Las Vegas stadium

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada awarded the company the contract in anticipation of increased transportation demand arising from the new Raiders’ Las Vegas Stadium. The work is also intended to support redevelopment of the mostly vacant and underutilised warehouse and industrial area surrounding the stadium.

Atkins will provide a transportation plan for the 1.23-square-mile area around the new stadium, known as the stadium district. The aim is to provide multimodal travel choices, improve environmental quality and create a pedestrian-friendly environment.

The new stadium is being constructed near the T-Mobile Arena, the Las Vegas Strip and McCarran International Airport.

“The Stadium District will transform the community and economy of the surrounding area and the affected transportation must be managed to ensure safety, quality of life and sustainability,” said Harshal Desai, vice president of SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business. “This project impacts the entire Las Vegas area and revolves around a major recreational entity that will attract visitors and affect residents. We’re excited to be a part of it.”

Construction of the new stadium began in September 2017 and is expected to be completed for the 2020 NFL season.