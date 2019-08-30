Atkins unveils design for Ryanair’s Dublin campus

The new development will sit alongside Ryanair’s existing head office at Airside Business Park, close to Dublin Airport.

Atkins was appointed earlier this year to lead the project from concept stage and planning application through to detailed design, contractor procurement, construction supervision and project handover.

Justin Norman, managing director of Atkins Ireland, said: “This is a significant project which adds to our portfolio of work supporting Ryanair’s continued growth from a well-established base in Dublin. It’s also allowed us to work with Ryanair to design a highly sustainable building in a fully digital environment, utilising BIM to drive improved collaboration and efficiency.”

Sustainability is at the forefront of Atkins’ design, which targets minimal environmental impacts and reduced operational costs through features such as solar panels and electric vehicle charging points as well as energy-efficient lighting and heating technology. Sustainable urban drainage will also be integrated.

Atkins was appointed to provide a wide range of services including: architecture, civil and structural engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, landscape architecture, project management, fire, traffic and environmental engineering, health and safety and cost consultancy.

