Atkins wins £40M Surrey County Council highways contract

Under the terms of the £40m+, 5-year Highways and Infrastructure Professional Service contract, which includes option of a further 4 years, Atkins will deliver asset management design for single carriageways, dual carriageways, and local roads, as well as associated infrastructure such as bridges, embankments, street lighting and drainage systems.

Services being provided by Atkins include:

Major Project Delivery

Placemaking and Urban Design

Highway Improvements and Asset Management

Multidisciplinary Consultancy to support Major Projects

Structural and Geotechnical Engineering

Environmental and Ecological Consultancy

Drainage and Flooding Assessments and Improvements

Parking and Traffic Schemes

Project and Programme Management

Simon Moon, regional client director for local transport at Atkins, said: “This is a significant contract and one which will demand an innovative and flexible approach as we look to meet the changing needs of Surrey’s road users while ensuring on time and to-budget project delivery.

“We now look forward to working with Surrey County Council, and their key partners to deliver customer-first and future-focused solutions to support the local transport network, with a shared focus on value for money and long-term social value that benefits the local community.”

Kevin Deanus, cabinet member for highways and community resilience, Surrey County Council, said: “We look forward to building upon our relationship with Atkins to provide the residents and businesses of Surrey with future ready, fit for purpose highway infrastructure.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk