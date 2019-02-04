Atkins wins hurricane recovery contract

Atkins will help the city of Mexico Beach recover from Hurricane Michael

The contract involves disaster recovery administrative services and financial and grant management support following Hurricane Michael, which made landfall at Mexico Beach on 10 October 2018. The hurricane caused severe damage to most government structures and utilities throughout the city.

Atkins has already been carrying out tasks such as conducting damage estimates under an emergency contract that began shortly after the hurricane. The new contract allows Atkins to continue and complete the work already begun. The team is also providing public assistance policy advice, technical assistance and guidance in the development, review and closeout of recovery projects.

“Since late October, our team members have been working side-by-side with the City to expedite recovery,” said Charles Dugger, technical project manager at SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business. “With team members who live in the area or work in nearby offices, we understand the devastation and are dedicated to continuing the work to restore the City of Mexico Beach.”