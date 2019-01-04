Atkins wins role on French offshore windfarm

It will deliver the front-end engineering design and detailed design for the substructures for the St Brieuc Offshore Windfarm, which is being developed by Ailes Marines, a consortium of Iberdrola, Renewable Energy Systems (RES) and Caisse des dépôts.

The scope of work for the Atkins geotechnical specialists includes the design of 62 jackets for the Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines.

The windfarm, which is due to come into operation in 2023, will have a total installed capacity of 496MW, enough to provide energy for 835,000 people.

Atkins’ director of offshore Wind Andy Thompson said: “This adds to our growing portfolio of offshore wind projects that provide clean energy and play a crucial part in Europe’s energy mix. It is important that as we work with an international supply chain, we advance the deployment of cost- effective renewable energy technologies.”

Atkins, which is part of SNC-Lavalin, has been involved in over 10GW of offshore wind projects, including floating wind, and sees major potential growth markets for the technology in the US.