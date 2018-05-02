News » International » Auckland picks contractor for Americas Cup harbour upgrades » published 2 May 2018
Auckland picks contractor for Americas Cup harbour upgrades
The preferred construction partner has been picked for infrastructure improvements needed for New Zealand’s hosting of the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland.
A consortium of Downer and McConnell Dowell will carry out infrastructure development, such as ground improvements, dredging and the construction of wharf extensions, breakwaters and facilities for yachting syndicates. There will also be upgrades to services and the construction of public access ways and amenity areas. The proposal also involves additional marine infrastructure to support the competition activities.
The Downer - McConnell Dowell team will be collaborating with the project designers Beca and Tonkin & Taylor and working closely with Auckland Council and MBIE under an alliance model.
The consortium will be working to a tight timeframe. Whilst the main races will be held from January to March 2021, the race series starts in December 2020. Some of the syndicates want to be set up a year in advance, which means most of the infrastructure to host the team bases needs to be ready in late 2019.
