Aurecon picked as engineer for $5.3bn Sydney airport

It has been appointed to provide the terminal precinct engineering design for the new AU$5.3bn (£2.8bn) airport. The terminal building will be designed by an architectural team consisting of London-based Zaha Hadid Architects and Cox Architecture in Sydney.

Aurecon was selected through a competitive tender process to oversee engineering of the terminal precinct, including development of the reference design and technical advisory support for the terminal building, aircraft apron, public car parks and roads.

The new airport – also known as Nancy-Bird Walton Airport –

“We are not just engineers, we are approaching this project with a user-centred design approach to ensure that the project provides a great passenger experience,” said Brett Reiss, who leads the Aurecon team.

Instrumental in the development of Aurecon’s approach is its i40 team, which is an internal innovation team that deploys processes called ‘design to innovate’ to help unpack a problem and develop solutions.

Aurecon, in a joint venture with Arcadis, has also been selected by construction partners Lendlease and CPB Contractors to carry out the major earthworks and airfields design. Major earthworks will start early next year at the 1,780-hectare airport site at Badgerys Creek, about 50km west of Sydney's central business district.

Aurecon’s global head of aviation Stephen Symons said that while the airport would initially handle up to 10 million passengers annually, the terminal is being built for modular expansion to accommodate the long-term capacity of up 82 million passengers a year by the early 2060s.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk