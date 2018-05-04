Ausa unveils electric dumper

Spanish machinery manufacturer Ausa has produced a prototype battery-powered site dumper.

Ausa displayed the electric D100AHA site dumper at the Intermat trade fair in Paris last week. The 13 kW battery pack delivers a six-hour shift at maximum power, the company says.

With an external transformer, it can be connected directly to the mains (220 V), recharging in five hours. Just like the brand's base model, its loading capacity is 1 tonne, with tipping at a height and hydrostatic transmission.