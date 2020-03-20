Australian crane company fined for being noisy

The Environment Protection Authority Victoria issued Crane Lift Australia with a pollution abatement notice (PAN) in September 2019 as the noise from its West Footscray depot was disturbing local residents.

“Crane Lift had an opportunity to comply but failed,” said EPA western metro regional manager Steve Lansdell. “A fine of $8,261 is an appropriate reminder that EPA takes the law seriously and so should every Victorian. We will continue to make sure Crane Lift reduce their noise below the State’s Noise Policy.”

Lansdell added that EPA was increasing its presence in the west of Melbourne with a dedicated region and a new office opening in Sunshine later this year. “As a centre for heavy industry, the west has shouldered a lot of the pollution burden,” he said. “EPA has recognised the need to be based with our community in the west and is even more focused than ever to improve non-compliant practices.”

Under the Environment Protection Act 1970 Crane Lift has 28 days to request a review of the decision.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk